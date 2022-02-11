Advertisement

Alabama man indicted for transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) -– A federal grand jury in Pecos returned an indictment yesterday charging an Alabama man with transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, Matthew Jacob Metzler traveled to Arizona to pick up a minor and then brought the child to Pecos where he allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the child.

Metzler is charged with one count of transportation of a minor in interstate commerce to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The defendant is scheduled for a hearing on February 16, 2022, before U.S. Magistrate Judge David B. Fannin of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other factors.

