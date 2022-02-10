New technology at MCH allows NICU parents to connect with their little ones anytime, anywhere

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Angel Eyes cameras are helping moms and dads keep a watchful eye over their infants in the NICU at Medical Center Hospital.

Angel Eyes are real-time 24/7 cameras that allow parents to stay close to their babies — even when they can’t physically be there.

These video cameras allow authorized family members to view the babies, while they receive care in the NICU.

“It makes me feel more secure, it makes me feel more secure, and I have a peace of mind I can see her at all times, and then I can see her at all times and know that she’s being well taken care of,” said First-time mom, Brandy Labban.

Labban says she adopted Kinley a few days ago, but the baby girl needs to stay in the NICU while her sugar levels adjust.

At times, leaving Kinley feels harder than ever for Labban, but the new mother says it’s comforting to know that she and others-- who are given access can spend precious hours watching over her anytime--anywhere.

“My family members have really enjoyed being able to look at her and seeing her peacefully sleeping and father and my father likes to call and say hey she’s moving, go help her, hey her binky fell out, go put it in,” said Labban.

NICU officials say while the cameras are connecting families to the infants it’s also helping the hospital staff since visitation is limited.

“We have noticed a real downshift of how many phone calls we get because they’re able to look up themselves and make sure everything is good,” said MCH’s Unit Director of NICU and Pediatrics.

The cameras are a donation from the Ace Hardware Helping Hands Foundation.

“We’re actually one of 10 program hospitals in the United States to receive funding for this,” said Program Director of Children Miracle Network, Haley Swack.

Currently, MCH has 15 Angel Eyes cameras set up in the 28 NICU rooms which are all HIPPA compliant.

This is the only medical facility in West Texas to have these at NICU bedsides.

