German-born Andrews athlete signs to play college baseball

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews High School baseball player Max Bartmann signed with Southwestern Assemblies of God University on Wednesday. Bartmann spent the first eight years of his life in Germany, and holds dual citizenship there and in the United States.

He began playing baseball at 10 years old, and grew into a star pitcher and catcher for the Andrews Mustangs.

SAGU is located in Waxahachie, Texas.

Watch the video above to hear from Max and see his signing ceremony.

