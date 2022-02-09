XTO Energy employees volunteer at Family Promise of Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - XTO Energy and Family Promise of Midland are working together this week to complete a project that’s been in the works since 2018.

Thirty XTO Energy employees spent the day building furniture to fill the currently empty duplex units.

The 10 duplexes will house families experiencing homelessness for up to 2 years until they can transition to a permanent solution.

By the end of February, Family Promise plans to open 10 duplex units for homeless families in the Permian Basin.

The transitional housing has been completely funded through organizations here in Midland.

“It’s a Midland project. Labor of love is a great way to describe this project. You can see that one the faces of the people here today. I’m excited…we’ve even got families here today,” said Family Promise executive director Tom Miller.

He’s talking about XTO Energy’s facilities engineering manager John Howlett who brought his two daughters along.

Aside from dealing with the bunk bed enthusiasm from his girls, John Howlett says spending the day volunteering has been rewarding.

He added that he’s glad to work for a company that gets involved with the community.

“People really responded when the call was put out to come help here today. We’re doing more than just putting furniture together. We’re families who experience homelessness meet that challenge,” said Howlett.

Miller says that as of right now, there are 17 homeless families on the waitlist for transitional housing.

