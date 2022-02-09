Advertisement

XTO Energy employees volunteer at Family Promise of Midland

XTO Energy and Family Promise of Midland are working together this week to complete a project that’s been in the works since 2018.
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast.
By Kate Porter
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - XTO Energy and Family Promise of Midland are working together this week to complete a project that’s been in the works since 2018.

Thirty XTO Energy employees spent the day building furniture to fill the currently empty duplex units.

The 10 duplexes will house families experiencing homelessness for up to 2 years until they can transition to a permanent solution.

By the end of February, Family Promise plans to open 10 duplex units for homeless families in the Permian Basin.

The transitional housing has been completely funded through organizations here in Midland.

“It’s a Midland project. Labor of love is a great way to describe this project. You can see that one the faces of the people here today. I’m excited…we’ve even got families here today,” said Family Promise executive director Tom Miller.

He’s talking about XTO Energy’s facilities engineering manager John Howlett who brought his two daughters along.

Aside from dealing with the bunk bed enthusiasm from his girls, John Howlett says spending the day volunteering has been rewarding.

He added that he’s glad to work for a company that gets involved with the community.

“People really responded when the call was put out to come help here today. We’re doing more than just putting furniture together. We’re families who experience homelessness meet that challenge,” said Howlett.

Miller says that as of right now, there are 17 homeless families on the waitlist for transitional housing.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
(MGN)
Department of Public Safety arrests 35 in joint trafficking operations
Beto O’Rourke draws crowd both inside and outside his campaign stop in Odessa
Beto O’Rourke draws crowd both inside and outside his campaign stop in Odessa

Latest News

Midland Memorial Hospital optimistic of retaining workforce ahead of federal vaccine mandate...
Midland Memorial Hospital optimistic of retaining workforce ahead of federal vaccine mandate deadline
Airplane goes to Austin
Major Changes Coming to Airport
Midland Airport sees big changes
Major Changes Coming to Airport
Midland Memorial optimistic of retaining workforce before federal vaccine mandate deadline
Midland Memorial optimistic of retaining workforce before federal vaccine mandate deadline