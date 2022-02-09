Advertisement

Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse

Catherine Cobb mug shot
Catherine Cobb mug shot(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police department, they were dispatched to Deering Nursing Home Tuesday afternoon.

Catherine Cobb was arrested at Deering for an outstanding warrant for abuse of an elderly person that occurred at a different nursing home.

She was taken into custody.

Deerings Nursing & Rehab reached out to CBS7 this afternoon with the following statement:

Every employee at Deerings Nursing & Rehab must pass a standard background check prior to their employment. The initial screening for this employee did not show any criminal history, because their warrant was not issued until after the date of hire.

We cannot comment on the details of that warrant or allegations.

The employee was suspended in January and ultimately terminated in early February. We cannot disclose any more information on that separation.

The former employee mentioned in this news story, came to the facility yesterday only to retrieve their final paycheck.

Administration, in cooperating with local law enforcement, notified the Odessa Police Department of the employee’s current location.

The health and wellbeing of our residents is our highest priority. We want our community to know that we take the responsibility of ensuring the safety of our residents very seriously. We have and will continue to work with law enforcement as this situation develops.

