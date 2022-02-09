Advertisement

VIDEO: Officers leap aside after Tesla on autopilot sends cruiser hurtling their way

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump out of the way of a crashed cruiser. (Source: WRAL/NASH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) - A dramatic close call was caught on video.

Newly released dashcam video shows two officers jump to safely when a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a deputy’s cruiser, which was then pushed into a state patrol car.

The out-of-control patrol car bumped the deputy.

It happened on the side of the road in Nash County in August 2020.

Authorities said the driver was watching a movie on his cell phone. He was taken into custody.

He told police he looked down for a minute.

Tesla said its autopilot feature requires active driver supervision, and it does not make the car autonomous.

A federal investigation has been launched into crashes like this one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash

Latest News

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
CDC director looking at masking guidelines
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
Your Disney vacation photos could end up in the Smithsonian – here’s how
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at wife’s grave
Man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé’s grave
The suspect is among the dead after a series of high-speed chases in Nebraska.
2 people, police dog killed after stolen cruiser crashes vehicle into train in Nebraska
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders