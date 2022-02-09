Advertisement

Suspects arrested in Andrews park vandalism incident

photos of damage
photos of damage(Brenda G Vironche)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2022
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - On Feb 7, 2022, Andrews Police Department was notified of vandalism that occurred at the  Kid’s Kingdom Park in Andrews. 

Officers were told there was damage to the walls, toilets, sink, and flooding that occurred in the bathroom causing costly damage and health concerns.

On Feb 8, 2022 Officers then began to review video surveillance and were able to identify 5 young men that were believed to have caused the damage.

They were taken into custody and released to the Andrews County Juvenile Probation Department. On Feb 9, 2022, two additional young men were taken into custody and released to the Andrews County Juvenile Probation Department.

The amount of damage that has occurred to Kids Kingdom within the past few months has created an atmosphere of zero tolerance from Andrews County law enforcement. This is to not only protect the property but the safety of the patrons inside, says Andrews County Police Department in a press release.

