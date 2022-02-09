Advertisement

One dead in Howard County crash

MGN
MGN(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, a man has died as the result of an accident on Interstate 20 South Service Road 3 miles east of Big Spring Tuesday afternoon.

Dickie Jones was traveling eastbound on the IH 20 south service road when another vehicle traveling westbound drove into the wrong side of the road a collided with Jones’ car.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Scenic Medical Center to be treated and was later released.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder

Latest News

German-born Andrews athlete signs to play college baseball
New technology at MCH allows NICU parents to connect with their little ones anytime, anywhere
New technology at MCH allows NICU parents to connect with their little ones anytime, anywhere
Angel Eyes are real-time 24/7 cameras that allow parents to stay close to their babies — even...
New technology at MCH allows NICU parents to connect with their little ones anytime, anywhere
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
photos of damage
Suspects arrested in Andrews park vandalism incident