One dead in Howard County crash

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, a man has died as the result of an accident on Interstate 20 South Service Road 3 miles east of Big Spring Tuesday afternoon.

Dickie Jones was traveling eastbound on the IH 20 south service road when another vehicle traveling westbound drove into the wrong side of the road a collided with Jones’ car.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Scenic Medical Center to be treated and was later released.

