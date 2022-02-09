Odessa Police involved in standoff

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There were some intense moments in an Odessa neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson with Odessa Police, officers were called to a home on South Jackson near Monahans street at around 11 p.m in regards to a wanted man. An investigation revealed that 41-year-old Jesus Villescas was wanted on a parole violation.

A further investigation revealed that Villescas was in the home without permission. Villescas refused to leave the house and Swat was called in. After a standoff lasting around 2 1/2 hours, he was taken into custody.

Villescas was arrested for unlawful restraint, criminal trespass, and a parole violation.

There were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.