Odessa Police involved in standoff

By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -There were some intense moments in an Odessa neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson with Odessa Police, officers were called to a home on South Jackson near Monahans street at around 11 p.m in regards to a wanted man. An investigation revealed that 41-year-old Jesus Villescas was wanted on a parole violation.

A further investigation revealed that Villescas was in the home without permission. Villescas refused to leave the house and Swat was called in. After a standoff lasting around 2 1/2 hours, he was taken into custody.

Villescas was arrested for unlawful restraint, criminal trespass, and a parole violation.

There were no injuries.

