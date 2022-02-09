Advertisement

Midland Memorial Hospital optimistic of retaining workforce ahead of federal vaccine mandate deadline

By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Memorial Hospital is getting a little bit of relief as the number of coronavirus cases declines, but health officials say it’s also working with its frontline workers to get employees vaccinated or approve an exemption before next week’s federal vaccine mandate deadline.

Tuesday morning, the hospital released it’s down to just 54 employees that have not received their first dose or submitted an exemption.

“Of those 54, we have 16 exemptions that are going to be reviewed by the committee today, so potentially that can get us down to about 38 employees,” said Vice President of Midland Health, Stephen Bowers.

Midland Memorial Hospital officials say it’s confident by next week it will see more staff get their paperwork in before the federal vaccine mandate deadline.

“We’re very relieved, every time we get one vaccination card faxed into our employee health group, we have one more exemption that has been granted. It’s a big relief for a hospital and our fellow workforce,” said Bowers.

MMH says so far its anonymous review committee has approved well over 200 exemptions with the majority being religious exemptions.

Health officials say the more vaccinations and exemptions approved the better shape the hospital looks to be in.

“There’s not one hotspot in the hospital where we would have to shut down services, we think we’ll be able to continue to operate all the services that we provide in our community,” said Bowers.

Although the deadline isn’t, till next week the hospital says it appreciates their staff for working hard and sticking by their side through the last two years.

“Every employee that we get vaccinated or receives an exemption and we know it’s going to be at work next Monday we’re very grateful for that,” said Bowers.

Midland memorial hospital says February 14th is the last day to submit an exemption form or get the shot.

If not employees will be placed on a 30-day unpaid leave until they do so or face termination.

