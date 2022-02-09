Advertisement

Midland County Judge candidates debate ahead of March 1 primary

By Mary Kate Hamilton and CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Basin PBS held a debate Tuesday night ahead of the Midland County Judge race, with incumbent Terry Johnson and Jonna Smoot.

The debate questions ranged from what to do with the Midland Horseshoe Arena, filling vacancies in law enforcement, county employee raises, earthquakes and more.

Incumbent Judge Terry Johnson focused on his business experience, his prior successes and his knowledge of the job. And said he hopes to continue to make inroads on the progress he has already made as Midland County Judge....

Jonna Smoot, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of listening to constituents, being involved in the community and fiscally conservative values.

One particular question regarding the lack of access to water in Midland County led Smoot to ask why the problem had not yet been fixed. And outlining her plan to do so.

Terry Johnson and Jonna Smoot say their intention is to leave Midland a better place.

You can watch this debate re-air in full on our affiliate CW channel on February 21st at 9 pm.

