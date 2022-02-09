Major Changes Coming to Airport

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Three major changes are coming to the Midland-Odessa international Air and Space Port.

If you need to travel to Austin for business, you’re going to want to read.

Direct flights to Austin on southwest airlines start on march 10th.

Justine Ruff, airport director, told CBS7,

“It’s a great plug for doing business in Austin. You leave at 6:30, get there at 7:30, do business all day, then leave there at 7:30 get back at 9:00.

800 parking spots were also added, with two new layers being added to the existing garage... and a serious refurbish of the existing lots.

The top layer of the garage, previously only open to employees, will now be open to the public. It’s covered, creating some serious shade during the summertime.

“If you drive into the airport now you’ll see how many spaces are available in each slot which is great. Most people who travel regularly know where they want to park and it’s nice to look up and see ‘oh there’s at least 6 spots in there I might find another lot’.

You’ll be more relaxed with parking, and you’ll be even more at ease to know that there is a new gate being added to the airport.

That means airlines won’t have to share the jetbridge so... more planes can depart simultaneously.

“Gate 6 will be used primarily by American Airlines, it will give you the opportunity to get on a flight without having to groundload which will help a whole lot.”, Ruff continued.

Prices for economy class on that direct Austin flight start at just $59 for a one way ticket.

Expect an additional new direct flight before the new year dawns as the new gate is expected to make way for it. CBS7 will keep you updated on these excited developments.

