Advertisement

Fiery Crash causes traffic backup in Howard County

Fiery Crash causes traffic backup in Howard County
Fiery Crash causes traffic backup in Howard County(Kurstyn Wolfe)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a spokesperson, DPS is on the scene investigating a crash on I-20 near exit 171 in Howard County

DPS confirmed firefighters had to respond because a vehicle on the scene was on fire.

Eastbound traffic in this area of I-20 is backed up and DPS asks drivers to avoid it.

CBS7 will update this story with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash

Latest News

Odessa Police involved in standoff
Odessa Police involved in standoff
Candidates Terry Johnson and Jonna Smoot.
Midland County Judge candidates debate ahead of March 1 primary
Candidates Terry Johnson and Jonna Smoot.
Midland County Judge candidates debate ahead of March 1 primary
SOCCER HIGHLIGHTS: Midland beats rival Legacy with last-second goal