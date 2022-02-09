Fiery Crash causes traffic backup in Howard County
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a spokesperson, DPS is on the scene investigating a crash on I-20 near exit 171 in Howard County
DPS confirmed firefighters had to respond because a vehicle on the scene was on fire.
Eastbound traffic in this area of I-20 is backed up and DPS asks drivers to avoid it.
CBS7 will update this story with more details as they become available.
