Fiery Crash causes traffic backup in Howard County

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a spokesperson, DPS is on the scene investigating a crash on I-20 near exit 171 in Howard County

DPS confirmed firefighters had to respond because a vehicle on the scene was on fire.

Eastbound traffic in this area of I-20 is backed up and DPS asks drivers to avoid it.

CBS7 will update this story with more details as they become available.

