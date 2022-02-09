Advertisement

Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.

Some students are planning to stage a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week. (Source: Associated Press/Cameron Mays)
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Students in a West Virginia city have staged a walkout to protest a Christian assembly they were forced to attend during school hours.

More than 100 Huntington High School students left their homerooms on Wednesday morning to demonstrate against a mini revival held last week in the school’s auditorium during COMPASS, the school’s version of homeroom.

Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the event organized by the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter was supposed to be voluntary.

Flowers says there was supposed to be a signup sheet for students, but two teachers mistakenly brought their entire class.

Officials say it won’t happen again.

But some in the city say even voluntary church services have no place in school.

