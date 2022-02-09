Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

A Lubbock man has died in an accident that happened along Highway 349 in Midland County on Tuesday.

City of Midland officials say that Marvin ‘Sarge’ Summers, 69, didn’t slow down and rear-ended a semi-truck that was turning onto a private drive off Highway 349. Summers was running for Texas Railroad Commissioner and was campaigning in Midland.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.