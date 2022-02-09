Advertisement

Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash

(AP)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

A Lubbock man has died in an accident that happened along Highway 349 in Midland County on Tuesday.

City of Midland officials say that Marvin ‘Sarge’ Summers, 69, didn’t slow down and rear-ended a semi-truck that was turning onto a private drive off Highway 349. Summers was running for Texas Railroad Commissioner and was campaigning in Midland.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
(MGN)
Department of Public Safety arrests 35 in joint trafficking operations
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash

Latest News

UTPB Falcons softball
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB softball wins both games in home opening doubleheader
Midland Memorial Hospital optimistic of retaining workforce ahead of federal vaccine mandate...
Midland Memorial Hospital optimistic of retaining workforce ahead of federal vaccine mandate deadline
XTO Energy and Family Promise of Midland are working together this week to complete a project...
XTO Energy employees volunteer at Family Promise of Midland
Airplane goes to Austin
Major Changes Coming to Airport