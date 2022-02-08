UTPB’s Sheppard Leadership Institute hosts leadership training for MISD students

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Signing up for success can never start too early.

“I am someone who strives to be a better person,” said Midland High School Junior, Drayton “Meckie” McCoy.

In fact, that’s what Drayton McCoy and dozens of other MISD juniors and seniors did, participating in a one-day leadership training hosted by UTPB’s Shepperd Leadership Institute.

“For a large portion of my life, I have always seen myself as slow at learning and when someone gives instructions I’m always second-guessing myself,” said McCoy.

He says by sharing his story, he’s using this training to shape, identify and overcome those labels to be a better leader.

“I felt like this was going to be a great way to learn how to communicate with people and how to just become a good leader,” said McCoy.

The training teaches exercises from the LeaderShape Catalyst Program, which focuses on three components: developing one’s own authentic path, connecting with groups and causes that students care about, and committing to an action plan to be a catalyst for something extraordinary.

“I mean the students are engaged, they’re excited to help craft their stories, to work together, and to really make new connections and be able to turn these visions into actions,” said UTPB’s Sheppherd Leadership Institute Director of Community Engagement, Shebly Landgraf.

The seminar’s idea is designed to let students realize their vision and put a plan behind that action.

“I think this was a great learning experience to start doing that how to be a leader, what to do and how to communicate with people,” said McCoy.

It’s the first time the university has partnered with the school during the district’s intersession week.

The university says it hopes it won’t be the last.

