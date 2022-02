MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Midland Facebook page, an accident has left a lane of Highway 349 closed.

The northbound lanes of State Highway 349 are closed due to a traffic accident. All northbound traffic is being diverted westbound onto Tom Craddick Highway towards FM Highway 1788. All southbound lanes on State Highway 349 are open.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.