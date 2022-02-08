Advertisement

Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to park them outdoors because they can catch fire.(Uncredited | AP Photo, File)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even if the engines are off.

The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

This time the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.

Affected are certain Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 through 2016, and the 2016 through 2018 K900 sedan.

Recalled Hyundais include certain 2016 through 2018 Santa Fe SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Santa Fe Sports, the 2019 Santa Fe XL and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.

Dealers will replace a fuse. In addition, Hyundai dealers will inspect the control modules and replace them if needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder
Fatal crash
One dead in Ector County crash

Latest News

Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of 'Today Show' host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24,...
Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed as head trauma
People leave Dunbar High School in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after Doug Emhoff, the...
Bomb threats clear 7 DC high schools; no explosives found
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
Goodell says league won’t tolerate racism or discrimination
FILE - A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. U.S. Capitol...
Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Trudeau defends Canadian COVID restrictions amid truck blockades