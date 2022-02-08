One dead in Ector County crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, A crash in Ector County in the early morning hours of Sunday morning has left one woman dead and another in serious condition.

Amairany Flores of Odessa was traveling westbound on FM 2020 when a vehicle going eastbound struck another vehicle and veered into the westbound lane hitting Flores’ car. Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. Aidee Patino, the driver who hit Flores, is in serious condition at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

Flores had a passenger in her car who is also in serious condition at Medical Center Hospital.

There were two other vehicles involved in the crash. One of those drivers was treated and released from the hospital and the other was uninjured.

