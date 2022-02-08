Advertisement

One dead in Ector County crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to DPS, A crash in Ector County in the early morning hours of Sunday morning has left one woman dead and another in serious condition.

Amairany Flores of Odessa was traveling westbound on FM 2020 when a vehicle going eastbound struck another vehicle and veered into the westbound lane hitting Flores’ car. Flores was pronounced dead at the scene. Aidee Patino, the driver who hit Flores, is in serious condition at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

Flores had a passenger in her car who is also in serious condition at Medical Center Hospital.

There were two other vehicles involved in the crash. One of those drivers was treated and released from the hospital and the other was uninjured.

,

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL's
DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s
Candidate for Railroad Commission killed in Midland County crash
The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early...
UPDATE: Midland Police makes arrest in Sunday murder

Latest News

Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
photos of damage
Suspects arrested in Andrews park vandalism incident
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds Issue Hundreds of “Cease and Desist” Letters Over Unproven COVID Treatment
Willie Otey Henderson
Arkansas man sentenced to 60 years in prison in Midland
Catherine Cobb mug shot
Woman arrested in Odessa for elder abuse