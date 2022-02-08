Lt. Governor Candidate Daniel Miller Visits Midland

The race for lt. governor is heating up, with incumbent Dan Patrick polling below 50%. His most visible opponent is Daniel Miller, who may very well make it to the runoff. He’s a sixth generation Texan that’s been talking about “Texit”, or Texas secession, and has made that the centerpiece of his campaign. he even had some unique ideas should Texas be an independent nation to better protect the power grid.

Miller told CBS7 at the event, “One of the things you can’t ignore when you talk about the power of Texas and the issues we face is that Texas is overpaying anywhere from 103-160 billion dollars annually to the federal system. That’s an overpay that’s money that comes out of Texas taxpayer pockets never to be seen again down the abyss of federal mismanagement waste and abuse. But imagine for a moment what it would it would be like if Texas kept our money here. What could we improve, what could we fix, how would our loves be better?”

Miller also had a few choice words for Patrick after his statement following a Trump rally in Conyers.

“The current lt. governor did an interview after a Trump rally where he made an outrageous claim that Texas wasn’t locked down. But during those same lockdowns 19% of Texas businesses closed their doors never to reopen. So as a candidate for lt. governor, I absolutely 100% pledge there will be no more lock downs and no jabs for jobs!”

A Permian Basin resident interested in oil and gas developments came away supporting Miller.

“I’m glad you mentioned Dan Patrick’s support for oil and gas workers in our industry. Just like his promise to pass constitutional carry, we hear these campaign promises from Patrick every election cycle and yet the voting record just isn’t there.”

