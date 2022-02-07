Silver Spur Gun and Blade show returns to West Texas over the weekend

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Silver Spur Gun and Blade show had nearly 150 vendors coming from all across the nation.

Tickets to attend the event were seven dollars for adults and free for kids below the age of 12.

Visitors are able to buy, sell, or trade items with vendors.

If you wish to trade or sell your gun, it must be inspected by event officials and put on safety before entering the venue.

This event allows vendors and guests to reconnect with each other once again.

“It’s actually pretty exciting. It’s humbling and rewarding cause you want to bring them something good to people’s lives, to the community, and all that. we’re glad to be able to do that,” said Kim Sansom, show organizer, Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show.

“Silver Spur Gun and Blade show have been very great for us here and throughout the Permian Basin. Without shows like this, we here at the Permian Basin Honor Flight, we can’t do what we do,” said Wesley Smith, board member, Permian Basin Honor Flight.

The Silver Spur Gun and Blade show will return next month on March 19th in Odessa.

