Midland Police searching for homicide suspect

The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.
By Kate Porter
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Police Department is searching for the suspect in a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

From the City of Midland: On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at approximately 11:42 a.m. the Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department responded to 3100 W. Wall St. in reference to a male found deceased in his hotel room. The victim was later identified as 54 year old male David Edward Demick.

During the investigation detectives determined that the suspect entered the victims room around 2:00 a.m. and exited several hours later after a physical altercation with the victim had ensued. The suspect is a black male last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray beanie and gold necklace. Pictures of the suspect taken from the establishments security footage are attached.

The investigation is still ongoing. If there is any information on the suspect please contact MPD at 432-685-7108 or leave an anonymous tip at 694-TIPS.

Midland Police searching for homicide suspect
Midland Police searching for homicide suspect(City of Midland)
Midland Police searching for homicide suspect(City of Midland)

