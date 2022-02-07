Funeral services held for Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond.

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Loving County Deputy Lorin Readmond was killed in a tragic accident while responding to a call on January 29th.

Monday morning, she was honored and laid to rest.

Deputy Readmond was a two-year veteran of the Loving County Sheriff’s Department and a navy veteran.

Law enforcement and military gathered at the Reeves County Civic Center to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Loving County is the smallest county in Texas with a population of only 169 people.

So, when Deputy Readmond joined the sheriff’s department in April of 2019, she became very close with her coworkers and the community.

“You never want to get a call like that. They lost a deputy in Harris County the same week. It doesn’t matter if it’s the most populated county or the least populated county in Loving County. Tragedy strikes anywhere,” said Loving County Sheriff Chris Busse.

Deputy Readmond worked in law enforcement for six years.

She was honored with a 21-gun salute, a flyover from Texas DPS, and other touching tributes…

“One of the things that unfortunately happens at funerals like this is that we never get to give our complete thanks. All the guys want to make sure that we show our love and appreciation to all the law enforcement officers in Texas and all the state agencies nationwide,” said Sheriff Busse.

Deputy Readmond was only with the Loving County Sheriff’s office for a short time, but she made an impact and her legacy won’t soon be forgotten.

“It’s never going to be normal. We’ll try to get back to normal, but we’re a close tight knit community. All the guys and everybody that is in Loving County since we’re so close just really appreciated her, her dedication to the job, and everyone loved her,” said Sheriff Busse.

Final call: “January 29th, 2022. Gone, but never forgotten. Fly high LC 106. We’ll take it from here. Sheriff’s office to LC 106…out of service.”

Sheriff Busse says he will miss Deputy Readmond’s smile and her dedication to the department the most.

