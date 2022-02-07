‘Dancing with West Texas Stars’ celebrates its 7th anniversary at the Odessa Marriott Hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Crisis Center of West Texas celebrated its 7th anniversary of ‘Dancing with West Texas Stars’ and raised over 300,00 dollars this year.

Each table level varied between 2 to 10 thousand dollars and individual tickets were two hundred dollars in order to attend.

All the money that is raised helps go towards proving free services for survivors at the Louise Wood Angel House, such as counseling, education, and shelter.

The executive director of the non-profit says she is honored to see the support from people around the Permian Basin.

“It’s really an honor to see all of these people come out and support us. We benefit from tremendous support from the community on a daily basis, but once a year we get to see, you know, everyone really come out for us, and end domestic violence in West Texas,” said Lorie Dunnam, executive director, Crisis Center of West Texas.

While there are many hands on deck to help make sure the show goes on, volunteers dancing in the event practiced day and night to show their support towards the cause.

“I know these people all have, these dancers and professionals, they all have full-time jobs and families. for them to take the time out to find time to do this. It’s just an honor and it just lets you know how important the Crisis Center is and how everybody is affected by domestic violence,” said Emily Cunningham, board president, Crisis Center of West Texas.

The planning process to throw this extravagant event takes an entire year and it helps not only provide education about domestic violence in West Texas, but it is the most effective way to help give back to people in need.

“It’s not just a fun party. It really is a difference-maker and it’s what keeps our shelter running and open. Although, it is fun and entertaining. It’s a necessity. It’s what we have to do to keep this going and our women and children safe,” said Cunningham.

