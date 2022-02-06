Advertisement

UTPB hosted a robotics championship competition

Recording of the CBS7 News at 6 Saturday newscast.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A robotics championship competition took place today at UTPB.

The competition didn’t start till 9 a.m. but students and volunteers arrived at 7 a.m. this morning to prepare for the big day.

Students competing in the competition are middle and high school students all throughout the Permian Basin.

Modifications were allowed to be made on robots before it was inspected by officials in order to qualify to compete.

The Dean of the College of Engineering at UTPB says he’s happy to see so many students put in the dedication to their work.

“To be able to integrate all this together and build a robot to overcome obstacles, you can see the joy and enthusiasm among the students. Despite, it’s a long time you know from 7 to 7 p.m. in the evening, yet you see their dedication and commitment to designing these systems and to compete,” said George Nnanna, the Dean of the College of Engineering at UTPB.

Winners from today’s competition will move on to the state championship competition at Texas Tech University.

