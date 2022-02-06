Advertisement

Cheers to Paint in Odessa hosts a Valentine’s Day event for kids

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Cheers to Paint is hosting their ‘Kids Valentines Wood Door Hanger Paint Party’ event from now until February 14th.

The event is to participate in the studio on an open paint day is thirty dollars or you can have the option to buy a kit to take home.

The ‘Kids Valentines Wood Door Hanger Paint Party’ will end on February 14th.

