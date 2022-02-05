How protect your plants from the freezing temperatures

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It’s important to bring your pets inside and wrap your pipes in extreme weather... But cold temperatures can be hard on your plants too.

CBS7′s Hannah Burbank stopped by a garden center to what you can do to help them survive.

The freezing temperatures we’ve been having the last couple of days might be a little hard on your plants but there are a few things you can do to get them through the cold weather.

Pets, pipes and plants, are three things that come to mind when temperatures drop below freezing.

Jeremy West, President of La Casa Verde Nursery, says that watering does a world of good for plants.

“one of the best things that you can do is to water your plants really well,” West said. Whether they’re dormant or evergreen, whether you think they may die or not go ahead and water them well at least 24 hours before there’s a cold snap.”

West says when cold temperatures hit some plants will go into dormancy where they temporarily shut down.

Tamara Pruessner, a gardner with Keep Midland Beautiful says the best thing to do to protect your plants is to bring them inside…

But if you can’t…you can cover them with blankets and move them closer to the house.

“It really depends on your plant,” Pruessner said. If you think it’s one that might come back, just cut it back to the ground, keep it watered and see what happens.”

Pruessner says since this year’s winter storm wasn’t as bad as last years, the effects to your plants shouldn’t be as bad.

Warmer temperatures are on the horizon which will make your plants very happy.

