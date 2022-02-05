DPS finding a number of truck drivers with improper CDL’s

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As trucking companies continue to see a shortage, the department Public Safety says it’s seeing more commercial drivers in Texas that only have a license to drive and operate in Mexico.

“The demand of drivers are coming over from Mexico, with Mexico CDL’s and at times those CDL’s from Mexico do not allow them to operate outside of Mexico,” said DPS Sergeant, Steven Blanco.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulation Administration, a driver is required to transfer or obtain a CDL of the state where they are living.

If not, it could result in a citation for both the driver and the company they’re working for if pulled over by a trooper.

“They put points against the driver of the commercial motor vehicle carrier profile and it puts points against the company commercial vehicle profile,” said Blanco.

DPS wants to let drivers know it’s their responsibility and the company they work for to ensure they have the correct class or type of driver’s license.

To make changes or apply for a proper commercial driver’s license, you can find a list of requirements on the department of public safety website.

Starting next week to enforce compliance, DPS will be creating a traffic task force in Winkler, Ector County, and Midland to crack down on those who are in violation of their CDLs and improper equipment storage.

