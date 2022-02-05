Department of Public Safety arrests 35 in joint trafficking operations

WEST TEXAS REGION – In January 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted multiple Adult Prostitution Operations and Online Solicitation of Minor Operations throughout the West Texas Region. The goal of the operations was to target individuals seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including; DPS’ CID and Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Fort Bliss Army CID, Odessa Police Department, Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division.

As a result of these operations, thirty-five (35) suspects were arrested and are now facing charges. Special Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into additional suspects.

The following individuals were arrested:

Dakota Beal, 25, of Andrews, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor, Resisting Arrest/Apprehension, Possession of Controlled Substance Drug Free Zone

Leroy Montes, 24, of Midland, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor

Jesus Alfredo Zarrazula Macias, 25, of Odessa, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor

Julio Barajas, 24, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Marcos Miguel Zaragoza, 39, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Eddy Payen, 33, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Jay Mack Britten, 49, of Andrews TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Jorge Luis Fuster, 36, of Hollywood, FL - Solicitation of Prostitution

Hector Soto, 25, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Richard Cordova, 50, of Trinidad, CO - Solicitation of Prostitution

Noah Christopher Robinson, 25, of Albuquerque, NM - Solicitation of Prostitution

Jorge Juarez-Rangel, 40, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Keontay Acbuefonzo Herman Bluford, 26, of Boron, CA - Solicitation of Prostitution

Carlos Flores, 30, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Waymond Brown IV, 26, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Jesse Lee Flores, 35, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Jaime Monrreal, Jr., 35, of Schertz, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Ramsey Sterling Bass, 21, of Palestine, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Thomas Matthew Fricke, 48, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Paul Davis Clark, 46, of Hattiesburg, MS - Solicitation of Prostitution

Steven Mata, 30, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Luis Ramiro Gonzalez, 25, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Juan Silva III, 25, of McAllen, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Steven Anthony Pacheco, 42, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Joshua Daniel Rochelle, 40 of Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Guy Rock Hutson Jr., 41, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Miguel Hinojoza, 27, of Andrews, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Eli Martin Castro, 44, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Erick Torres, 33, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Isaac Anthony West, 21, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Christopher Reza, 36, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Nathanial Charles, 49, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Alexandro Beato Torres, 45, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Gilbert Kieth Martinez, 37, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1g less than 4g

Benjamin Bernard Atkins JR, 28, of Pensacola, FL- Solicitation of Prostitution

These investigations highlight the partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

