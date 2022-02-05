Beto O’Rourke draws crowd both inside and outside his campaign stop in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke began his 12 day, more than 2,100 mile ‘Keeping the Lights On’ road trip Friday, stopping in Odessa... joined by both supporters and protestors.

“Whenever we get a Democratic candidate come out to the Permian Basin I always try to come out and support them,” said Sara Spector.

“I’m not the type to hate people... but that guy right there, I have no respect. I have zero regard for him politically or as a person,” protestor Randy Kristoferson said.

O’Rourke is doing the tour after the one-year anniversary of the Texas freeze, in which millions of people were without power.

“Thank God the weather over the last couple of days though its been cold has been relatively mild compared to last February,” O’Rourke said, “but ERCOT say if we had another severe storm like we had last February today, we would not have enough energy to power the utilities and make sure we keep the lights on in our homes.”

Ahead of his appearance, Representative Brooks Landgraf warned O’Rourke of the possibility of a quote chilly reception, and some Odessans proved that warning to be true.

“We cant have policies whether it’s at the state or federal level that impede what makes the Texas economy boom, and that’s oil and gas. And that’s here in the Permian Basin,” Representative Brooks Landgraf said.

“When he was campaigning he said hell yeah we take your guns. And I love my 2nd amendment,” another protestor, Sharlie Ray said.

Less than a month away from March primaries, and less than a year out from the governor’s race, O’Rourke expressed the importance of making in-roads in a traditionally conservative area, and he plans on being persistent.

“I’ve been here three times just in the last 9 weeks to make sure we keep showing up, meeting new people, keep having great turnouts like we have here tonight, so I’m really encouraged by the support we have in the Permian Basin. And we’re gonna keep coming back to fight for these votes, earn these votes, and win the election,” O’Rourke said.

If O’Rourke were to win the governor’s seat, he’d be the first Democratic governor of the state of Texas since 1994.

