West Texans shoppers find grocery shelves limited as snowstorm hits

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the slick roadways and possible hazardous conditions, shoppers from West Texas are flocking to United Supermarkets grocery store in Midland to stock up on what they can’t go without.

“We came all the way from Kermit and it’s pretty bad roads. It gets bad about 10 miles out,” said Kermit resident, Sherry Sebastian. “He [her husband] was supposed to have surgery, shoulder surgery, and he got all the way in there and then they canceled it because of his medication they postponed it for a week.”

While in Midland, they made a quick trip to United Supermarkets to buy groceries for her elderly mother who couldn’t get out in the storm.

“Just some vegetables, some rotisserie chicken, and some casseroles and yogurt,” said Sebastian.

Her husband said they were able to buy some items on their grocery list, others were hard to find.

“There are a few shelves that are bare, which Kermit is the same way. A lot of dollar stores are out, a lot of shelves are empty so it’s getting tough,” said Kermit resident, Lance Hallum.

Another grocery shopper added, “There’s a shortage of noodles and water, and stuff that you need so it can get chaotic sometimes when we get this kind of weather out here,” said David Woden.

“I came from H-E-B, and people cleaned off the shelves pretty good so I’m hoping to find them here,” said Luther Turner who went to a couple of different grocery stores to find bread.

After Thursday, one thing grocery shoppers tell CBS7 is to make sure to stock up ahead of time next time and advise others to be safe if you have to come out on the roadways.

