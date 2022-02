ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the USGS, two earthquakes were reported in Odessa Friday morning.

They happened in the early morning hours. The first happened just before 1 a.m. measuring at a 2.9 magnitude. The second was a 2.0 at 2:41 a.m.

Both were centered in East Odessa near Yukon and Faudree.

