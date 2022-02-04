Advertisement

Police: 227,000 fentanyl pills found buried in buffet-style food during traffic stop

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed...
Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona said they found 227,000 fentanyl pills hidden in buffet-style food during a traffic stop on Wednesday near Casa Grande.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a driver on the interstate, noted the driver’s story “wasn’t adding up” and searched the car.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, but noticed the trays felt heavier than they should have. They dug into the food and found several bags of fentanyl pills buried within it.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said the 227,000 pills that were seized total “more than what we recovered in all of 2020.”

The driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous travel expected
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Dangerous wind chills and slick roads early Friday
.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
One killed in Winkler County Crash
One killed in Winkler County Crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Tanker truck explodes in Odessa
Billboards put up for Skylar Braggs
Community comes together for billboards for missing Midland teen

Latest News

FILE - Former New York City policeman Frank Serpico appears on a New York television program,...
NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico 50 years late
Hitman was paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher, document says
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
US economy defies omicron and adds 467,000 jobs in January
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production