Texas Department of Public Safety reports six crashes in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, From 12 a.m to 2 p.m., there were a total of 6 crashes reported.

The DPS encourages drivers to stay careful if they have to drive today and in the morning as what is on roadways has the potential to refreeze overnight and turn into black ice.

DPS thanked TxDOT for their efforts in keeping the roadways clear.

