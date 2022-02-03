New football districts following UIL Realignment

WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The UIL released new athletic districts on Thursday following its biennial realignment and reclassification. Here are the football districts for teams in our viewing area:

District 2-6A

Midland, Midland Legacy, Odessa, Odessa Permian, San Angelo Central, Wolfforth Frenship

Note: Abilene dropped out of this district down to 5A

District 2-4A DI

Andrews, Big Spring, Brownwood, Lubbock Estacado, San Angelo Lake View

District 1-4A DII

Clint, Clint Mountain View, Fabens, Fort Stockton, Monahans, Pecos

Note: Ft. Stockton, Pecos, and Monahans are reunited, but will now travel west to the El Paso area for other district games.

District 3-4A DII

Graham, Midland Greenwood, Snyder, Sweetwater, Wichita Falls Hirschi

Note: Greenwood will face teams all east/northeast of our viewing area. Rangers will be flying solo as far as West Texas goes.

District 1-3A DI

Brownfield, Denver City, Kermit, Lamesa, Slaton

District 1-3A DII

Alpine, Crane, Odessa Compass Academy, Tornillo

Note: Only four teams in this district means that all four automatically qualify for the playoffs.

District 4-3A DII

Abernathy, Coahoma, Idalou, Littlefield, Lubbock Roosevelt, Stanton

District 3-2A DI

Anthony, Reagan County, Christoval, Forsan, Ozona, Sonora

Note: Reagan Co. drops down from 3A. Huge district geographically: Anthony (El Paso area) is a 402-mile drive from Sonora.

District 5-2A DII

Eldorado, McCamey, Midland TLCA, Sterling City, Water Valley, Wink, Iraan

Note: Wink, McCamey, and Iraan move to Region 2 and will face Big Country teams instead of Panhandle teams to start the playoffs. Midland TLCA will play its first year of 11-man football. Sterling City and Water Valley are new to 11-man as well

District 6-1A DI

Fort Davis, Imperial Buena Vista, Marfa, Van Horn

District 7-1A DI

Ackerly Sands, Borden County, Garden City, Lenorah Grady, Rankin

District 3-1A DII

Balmorhea, Dell City, Grandfalls-Royalty, Sanderson, Sierra Blanca

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.