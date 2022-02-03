New football districts following UIL Realignment
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - The UIL released new athletic districts on Thursday following its biennial realignment and reclassification. Here are the football districts for teams in our viewing area:
District 2-6A
Midland, Midland Legacy, Odessa, Odessa Permian, San Angelo Central, Wolfforth Frenship
Note: Abilene dropped out of this district down to 5A
District 2-4A DI
Andrews, Big Spring, Brownwood, Lubbock Estacado, San Angelo Lake View
District 1-4A DII
Clint, Clint Mountain View, Fabens, Fort Stockton, Monahans, Pecos
Note: Ft. Stockton, Pecos, and Monahans are reunited, but will now travel west to the El Paso area for other district games.
District 3-4A DII
Graham, Midland Greenwood, Snyder, Sweetwater, Wichita Falls Hirschi
Note: Greenwood will face teams all east/northeast of our viewing area. Rangers will be flying solo as far as West Texas goes.
District 1-3A DI
Brownfield, Denver City, Kermit, Lamesa, Slaton
District 1-3A DII
Alpine, Crane, Odessa Compass Academy, Tornillo
Note: Only four teams in this district means that all four automatically qualify for the playoffs.
District 4-3A DII
Abernathy, Coahoma, Idalou, Littlefield, Lubbock Roosevelt, Stanton
District 3-2A DI
Anthony, Reagan County, Christoval, Forsan, Ozona, Sonora
Note: Reagan Co. drops down from 3A. Huge district geographically: Anthony (El Paso area) is a 402-mile drive from Sonora.
District 5-2A DII
Eldorado, McCamey, Midland TLCA, Sterling City, Water Valley, Wink, Iraan
Note: Wink, McCamey, and Iraan move to Region 2 and will face Big Country teams instead of Panhandle teams to start the playoffs. Midland TLCA will play its first year of 11-man football. Sterling City and Water Valley are new to 11-man as well
District 6-1A DI
Fort Davis, Imperial Buena Vista, Marfa, Van Horn
District 7-1A DI
Ackerly Sands, Borden County, Garden City, Lenorah Grady, Rankin
District 3-1A DII
Balmorhea, Dell City, Grandfalls-Royalty, Sanderson, Sierra Blanca
