Advertisement

National Signing Day at Midland Legacy

Legacy High School had eight athletes sign with college programs on Wednesday.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy High School had eight athletes sign with college programs on Wednesday. Here is a list of the signees:

  • Nate Suttle- Football, Hardin-Simmons University
  • Seth Heller- Football, Howard Payne University
  • Kam Curry- Football, Tyler Junior College
  • Donny Bishop- Football, Angelo State
  • Wesley Smith- Football, Texas Tech
  • Rylee Low- Soccer, Tarleton State University
  • Bailey Gould- Soccer, McMurry University
  • Terra Tucker- Soccer, LeTourneau University

Watch the video above to see the signing ceremony and hear from some of the athletes.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
Travel problems expected
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Snow creating hazardous travel
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
One killed in Winkler County Crash
One killed in Winkler County Crash
Image courtesy of MGN.
Tanker truck explodes in Odessa

Latest News

17 Permian athletes from four different sports signed letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Permian Signing Day
UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan
WEB EXCLUSIVE: UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan’s full Signing Day press conference
UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan
WEB EXCLUSIVE: UTPB head football coach Justin Carrigan’s full Signing Day press conference
17 Permian athletes from four different sports signed letters of intent on National Signing Day.
17 Permian athletes sign letters of intent