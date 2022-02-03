National Signing Day at Midland Legacy
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy High School had eight athletes sign with college programs on Wednesday. Here is a list of the signees:
- Nate Suttle- Football, Hardin-Simmons University
- Seth Heller- Football, Howard Payne University
- Kam Curry- Football, Tyler Junior College
- Donny Bishop- Football, Angelo State
- Wesley Smith- Football, Texas Tech
- Rylee Low- Soccer, Tarleton State University
- Bailey Gould- Soccer, McMurry University
- Terra Tucker- Soccer, LeTourneau University
Watch the video above to see the signing ceremony and hear from some of the athletes.
