National Signing Day at Midland Legacy

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Legacy High School had eight athletes sign with college programs on Wednesday. Here is a list of the signees:

Nate Suttle- Football, Hardin-Simmons University

Seth Heller- Football, Howard Payne University

Kam Curry- Football, Tyler Junior College

Donny Bishop- Football, Angelo State

Wesley Smith- Football, Texas Tech

Rylee Low- Soccer, Tarleton State University

Bailey Gould- Soccer, McMurry University

Terra Tucker- Soccer, LeTourneau University

Watch the video above to see the signing ceremony and hear from some of the athletes.

