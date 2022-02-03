Midland Health Weather Operation Updates

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following are closed on February 3, 2022 -

• COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site (reopening 10am on Friday)

• Valet Parking at the Main Campus and the Craddick Medical Office Building (reopening on February 7th)

• Eligibility Office (Walk-In) at the Abell Hanger Building

• Ambulatory CBO

The following have a delayed opening on February 3, 2022 -

• Diagnostic Imaging Associates (DIA) will open at 10am.

• Breast Center at Legends will open at 10am.

• West Texas Orthopedics will open at 10am.

• Rheumatology Clinic will open at 10am.

• Premier Clinics will open at 10am.

• Permian Cardiology will open at 10am.

• Outpatient Laboratory will open at 10am.

• West Texas Therapy will open at 9am.

• Registration at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, DIA Legends and DIA Main will open at 10am.

