Midland Health Weather Operation Updates
Below is a list of Midland Health operational weather updates as of 4pm on February 2, 2022.
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following are closed on February 3, 2022 -
• COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site (reopening 10am on Friday)
• Valet Parking at the Main Campus and the Craddick Medical Office Building (reopening on February 7th)
• Eligibility Office (Walk-In) at the Abell Hanger Building
• Ambulatory CBO
The following have a delayed opening on February 3, 2022 -
• Diagnostic Imaging Associates (DIA) will open at 10am.
• Breast Center at Legends will open at 10am.
• West Texas Orthopedics will open at 10am.
• Rheumatology Clinic will open at 10am.
• Premier Clinics will open at 10am.
• Permian Cardiology will open at 10am.
• Outpatient Laboratory will open at 10am.
• West Texas Therapy will open at 9am.
• Registration at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, DIA Legends and DIA Main will open at 10am.
