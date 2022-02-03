ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - 11 local stars paired up with 11 professional dancers all getting ready for a big event, the 7th annual dancing With West Texas Stars.

All of the money raised at the event goes back to the Crisis Center of West Texas. Their mission is to end domestic and sexual violence in West Texas.

Enrique Romero, one of the 11 dancers, has participated in the event since the first year.

“you can give with your community with your time, your money,” Romero said. “And this is a way that I get to give back and I love it because it’s a passion of mine and at the same time I get to give back.”

Camila Rueda says a lot of work into the event.

“All of the hours going into these practices is a lot of hard work,” Rueda said. “ But it’s all going to a great cause... and now back to practice.”

Events like this one help keep services that are vital to the Permian Basin community free.

Hannah Horick, Communication and Development Coordinator, Crisis Center of West Texas, highlighted what Crisis Center of West Texas does.

“Our most well-known one is, of course, the Louise Wood Angel House, our free emergency shelter,” Horick said. " And then we offer everything from legal advocacy, counseling, safety planning, case management, and plenty of referral services and outreach services into the community.”

West Texas is currently on par with the national trend of domestic violence. 1 in 3 people have experienced domestic violence and 1 in 4 women have been through sexual assault.

Chances are... if someone hasn’t been through sexual or domestic violence, they know someone who has.

For many, it’s a hard topic to talk about, but events like DWTS starts the conversation and helps the community realize that there is a resource there for them.

Hannah Horick says there are many ways people have experience with domestic violence.

“Maybe they learn something and if they encounter a domestic violence situation in their personal life,” Horick said. " In their family, in their workplace, they have a little better idea where to send somebody to get the help they need.”

