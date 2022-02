ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Per the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, an RV caught fire at Sundown and Windmill in the Pleasant Farm community.

It was called in at 1:42 p.m. and put out approximately 3 p.m.

There were no injuries and no one was inside of the R.V. at the time.

This fire is still under investigation.

