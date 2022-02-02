Odessa College observing special hours due to inclement weather

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Starting this afternoon at 3 p.m., Odessa College will have special hours due to inclement weather.

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

· The Odessa College campus, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos, as well as the Sports Center, the Learning Resources Center, and the Children’s Center will close at 6:00 pm.

· Evening classes will meet remotely. Students should check email and Blackboard for any specific announcements from instructors regarding class time, assignments, etc.

· Dinner service will be available for students who live in residence.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

· The Odessa College campus, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos, as well as the Sports Center, the Learning Resources Center, and the Children’s Center will be closed all day.

· All classes will meet remotely. Students should check email and Blackboard for any specific announcements from instructors regarding class time, assignments, etc.

· Brunch and dinner service will be available for students who live in residence

Odessa College says they will make decisions on Friday as it gets closer. CBS7 will update as that information is known.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.