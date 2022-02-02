Advertisement

New discount store opens in Midland

Picture of Deep Dive Deals
Picture of Deep Dive Deals(CBS7 News)
By Hannah Burbank
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For those who love to shop and find a great deal, there’s a new business in Midland for you to check out.

Deep Dive Deals is the new store in town if you love to shop but you’re not looking to break the bank.

Every week the store gets new products that they put in bins for customers to dig through and find just what they *didn’t* know they were looking for.

The price starts at a $9 flat rate on Friday and as the week goes on the prices drop. By Wednesday, all items are $1.

But regardless if you’re paying $9 or $1 dollar…people are digging up some great deals.

Owner John Domeracki says the store is closed on Thursdays so they can restock items. The store gets new merchandise by truckloads every week.

“It’s from all over we get it from all sorts of national retailers closing out merchandise,” Domeracki said. “A lot of it is customer returns or things that are difficult for them to process so they sell it in bulk to people like us.”

Deep Dive Deals in Midland is the first location Domeracki and his business partner opened, but they are planning to expand across texas.

Domeracki has worked in midland for many years and says this was the perfect place to start…

“I’ve been working in midland with Spirit Halloween since 2007,” he said. So I know this market we’ve had a great team here and that was seasonal so a lot of those people we were able to bring over and help us get started over here.”

Domeracki says they are in the process of building their next store location in Abilene and a few other spots in west texas.

