Midland Health weather update

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health announced Wednesday afternoon that they are making some changes to prepare for the weather coming to west Texas.

The following are closed on February 3, 2022 -

• COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site

(reopening 10 am on Friday)

• Valet Parking at the Main Campus

and the Craddick Medical Office

Building (reopening on February

7th)

• Eligibility Office (Walk-In) at the

Abell Hanger Building

• Ambulatory CBO

The following have a delayed opening on February 3, 2022 -

• Diagnostic Imaging Associates (DIA) will open at 10 a.m.

• Breast Center at Legends will open at 10 a.m.

• West Texas Orthopedics will open at 10 a.m.

• Rheumatology Clinic will open at 10 a.m.

• Premier Clinics will open at 10 a.m.

• Permian Cardiology will open at 10 a.m.

• Outpatient Laboratory will open at 10 a.m.

• West Texas Therapy will open at 9 a.m.

• Registration at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, DIA Legends, and DIA Main will open at 10 a.m.

