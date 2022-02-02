Advertisement

Midland Health weather update

(Source: Midland Health (custom credit) | (Source: Midland Health))
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health announced Wednesday afternoon that they are making some changes to prepare for the weather coming to west Texas.

The following are closed on February 3, 2022 -

• COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site

(reopening 10 am on Friday)

• Valet Parking at the Main Campus

and the Craddick Medical Office

Building (reopening on February

7th)

• Eligibility Office (Walk-In) at the

Abell Hanger Building

• Ambulatory CBO

The following have a delayed opening on February 3, 2022 -

• Diagnostic Imaging Associates (DIA) will open at 10 a.m.

• Breast Center at Legends will open at 10 a.m.

• West Texas Orthopedics will open at 10 a.m.

• Rheumatology Clinic will open at 10 a.m.

• Premier Clinics will open at 10 a.m.

• Permian Cardiology will open at 10 a.m.

• Outpatient Laboratory will open at 10 a.m.

• West Texas Therapy will open at 9 a.m.

• Registration at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, DIA Legends, and DIA Main will open at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
One killed in Winkler County Crash
One killed in Winkler County Crash
Travel problems expected
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Snow and freezing rain continuing
Image courtesy of MGN.
Tanker truck explodes in Odessa

Latest News

Meals on Wheels closed Thursday
Picture of fire
RV catches fire in Pleasant Farm
Logo de West Texas Food Bank
West Texas Food Bank Closed Thursday
Graphic
Oversized load stuck on Ranch to Market 652