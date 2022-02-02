Midland Health weather update
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health announced Wednesday afternoon that they are making some changes to prepare for the weather coming to west Texas.
The following are closed on February 3, 2022 -
• COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site
(reopening 10 am on Friday)
• Valet Parking at the Main Campus
and the Craddick Medical Office
Building (reopening on February
7th)
• Eligibility Office (Walk-In) at the
Abell Hanger Building
• Ambulatory CBO
The following have a delayed opening on February 3, 2022 -
• Diagnostic Imaging Associates (DIA) will open at 10 a.m.
• Breast Center at Legends will open at 10 a.m.
• West Texas Orthopedics will open at 10 a.m.
• Rheumatology Clinic will open at 10 a.m.
• Premier Clinics will open at 10 a.m.
• Permian Cardiology will open at 10 a.m.
• Outpatient Laboratory will open at 10 a.m.
• West Texas Therapy will open at 9 a.m.
• Registration at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, DIA Legends, and DIA Main will open at 10 a.m.
