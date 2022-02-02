Advertisement

Meals on Wheels closed Thursday

(WIBW)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Senior Life Midland, Meals on Wheels will be unable to deliver food Thursday due to inclement weather.

In the meantime, clients have been delivered extra frozen meals so they have food during the weather.

They say conditions will be reaccessed and the status for Friday is to be determined.

Senior Life Midland reminds people it is a good idea to check on your elderly neighbors as winter weather sets in.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
One killed in Winkler County Crash
One killed in Winkler County Crash
Travel problems expected
CBS7 FIRST ALERT - Snow and freezing rain continuing
Image courtesy of MGN.
Tanker truck explodes in Odessa

Latest News

Midland Health weather update
Picture of fire
RV catches fire in Pleasant Farm
Logo de West Texas Food Bank
West Texas Food Bank Closed Thursday
Graphic
Oversized load stuck on Ranch to Market 652