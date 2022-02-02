Meals on Wheels closed Thursday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Senior Life Midland, Meals on Wheels will be unable to deliver food Thursday due to inclement weather.

In the meantime, clients have been delivered extra frozen meals so they have food during the weather.

They say conditions will be reaccessed and the status for Friday is to be determined.

Senior Life Midland reminds people it is a good idea to check on your elderly neighbors as winter weather sets in.

