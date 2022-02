ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Early Voting begins on Monday, February 14, 2022, and ends on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Here is the schedule for early voting:

Schedule for when voting centers are going to be opened (Ector County)

Below is a list of voting centers:

List of voting centers (Ector County)

List of voting centers for March 1 elections (Ector County)

