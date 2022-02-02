Businesses brace for oncoming winter storm

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you’ve put off preparing for that next winter storm, you’re about to run out of time.

Lowe’s in Midland saw a surge of shoppers looking to stock up on last-minute items Tuesday morning, such as generators, toiletries, firewood, and water. But store manager Kenny Staley says people are also buying things they might have overlooked in the past.

“Over the past couple of years, we’ve been trained on what we need, unfortunately,” he said. “Pipe insulation, faucet covers, heaters, kerosene.”

Staying warm is a new fear, bringing back memories of last year’s February storm that killed over a hundred people and caused some West Texans to lose power for weeks.

That’s also the case for stores like Lowe’s, which have taken extra inventory in the event of a worst-case scenario.

“[We’re] Trying to get more supplies in such as firewood, more insulation pipe wrap, whatever’s available,” Staley said. “Then always have a backup plan in case things get real bad for them to bring us truckloads of generators or that kind of stuff.”

If you are looking for the bare essentials, Staley has some suggestions.

“The main thing for homeowners is to make sure you have a heat source, some water, just in case you need it for a few days,” he said. “I always say have at least 72 hours worth of water.”

And if the lights go out during the storm, Staley says they’ll be ready.

“I mean, we can go 24 hours a day if they need us to.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.