Scenic Mountain Medical Center cancels Thursday Covid-19 vaccine clinic due to weather
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - With winter weather expected in West Texas later this week, a local hospital has made the decision to cancel a vaccine clinic set for Thursday.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring has canceled their scheduled vaccine clinic set for Thursday, February 3rd due to inclement weather.
They are still planning on having their clinic on February 10th.
