Loving County Deputy escorted through Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend... Loving county sheriff’s deputy Lorin Readmond lost her life in a crash with a semi-truck. while she was on her way to assist another deputy.

Today, Loving County Sheriff’s deputies escorted her through Midland taking her back to Pecos from Lubbock.

The 41-year-old deputy joined the loving county sheriff’s office in April 2019. Before that, she was a reserve deputy with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.