Loving County Deputy escorted through Midland
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend... Loving county sheriff’s deputy Lorin Readmond lost her life in a crash with a semi-truck. while she was on her way to assist another deputy.
Today, Loving County Sheriff’s deputies escorted her through Midland taking her back to Pecos from Lubbock.
The 41-year-old deputy joined the loving county sheriff’s office in April 2019. Before that, she was a reserve deputy with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s office.
