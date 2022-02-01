Advertisement

Loving County Deputy escorted through Midland

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the weekend... Loving county sheriff’s deputy Lorin Readmond lost her life in a crash with a semi-truck. while she was on her way to assist another deputy.

Today, Loving County Sheriff’s deputies escorted her through Midland taking her back to Pecos from Lubbock.

The 41-year-old deputy joined the loving county sheriff’s office in April 2019. Before that, she was a reserve deputy with the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
UPDATE: Driver found to be intoxicated in Ector County crash, charged with intoxication manslaughter
.
Loving County Sheriff’s Office confirms the death of a deputy on Highway 302
The accident was just 5 miles east of the city of Kermit.
UPDATE: DPS releases name of victim in fatal accident on Highway 302
Video of the accident on Andrews highway
Fatal Accident at Andrews Highway and North Midland Drive
Billboards put up for Skylar Braggs
Community comes together for billboards for missing Midland teen

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
One killed in Winkler County Crash
One killed in Winkler County Crash
Table of clothes at Midland Soup Kitchen
Midland Soup Kitchen collecting warming items for Code Blue