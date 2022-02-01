January wraps up deadliest month at Midland Memorial Hospital

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As a new month begins and coronavirus cases subside, Midland Memorial Hospital reports January was the deadliest month of the disease since the start of the pandemic.

41 people infected with coronavirus died at Midland Memorial Hospital last month.

Midland memorial hospital officials say more than half of the patients between the age of 36-96 that died....... Were unvaccinated.

Stephen Bowerman, MMH Vice President, spoke on the distribution of those that died.

“ Eight of the 41 we’re vaccinated, that’s 19.5%. Only one of those have received their booster.”

That number is double the amount of deaths the hospital saw in December.

Dr. Larry Wilson, MMH, Chief Medical Officer, spoke on the cases.

“Over the course of January at the very beginning of the month, we still had people in the hospital that were post delta, the previous variant,” Wilson said. “Some of those people continued to have bad outcomes and pass away while they were at the hospital.

So what’s the reason for the increase? Mmh officials say it is having pre-existing conditions on top of not being vaccinated puts patients at ‘lethal’ risk.

The message MMH officials stress getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and could make the difference between life or death.

