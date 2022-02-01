Advertisement

Home Depot aims for speedy job offers

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – Home Depot says it is accelerating its hiring process to combat the worker shortage.

According to the company, some of its job applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

Home Depot is looking to hire more than 100,000 new employees as it heads into its busy spring season.

The company says it’s also offering incentives for those looking for work, including a cash bonus program, discounted stock purchases and tuition reimbursement.

