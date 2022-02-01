Governor Abbott reminds Texans to gather essentials before winter storm

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With severe winter weather on the horizon, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference to talk about how the state of Texas is preparing and what Texans can do themselves to stay warm.

Governor Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management warned residents about the need to prepare for the impending weather.

TDEM says the best way to stay safe is to have a “winter storm safety kit” ready in your home.

The Arctic storm on its way to texas won’t have quite the impact of last year’s storm. But sub-freezing temperatures and icy conditions bring the chance for power outages.

Governor Greg Abbott says that ice might be an issue, but over there should not be widespread problems with the grid.

“Ice on powerlines that would cause a powerline to go down or ice on trees that causes a tree to fall on powerlines and cause the powerline to go down, Abbott said. “That doesn’t mean there are challenges with the power grid in the state of Texas. It means that, for a short period of time, a particular neighborhood may be without power.”

In the event of power loss, TDEM says it is important to have your home stocked with the essentials.

That includes…flashlights, medication, a three-day supply of water, and emergency heat sources.

Abbott added that communication is key.

“one of the most important things we can do and every day going forward is to make sure that we remain in close, constant communication with everybody across the state to update you on exactly what is happening, what to expect, and how to respond,” Abbott said.

As you’re trying to stay warm, consider using fireplaces, wood stoves, or kerosene heaters…and remember do not burn charcoal indoors…

TDEM says they will also have warming shelters open across the state…as exposure to freezing temperatures could be deadly…

If you need a place to warm up, the salvation army in both Midland and Odessa will be open to anyone.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.